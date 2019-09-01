The First People to See ‘Joker’ Say It’s Absolutely Incredible

Well, here we go, everybody. Joaquin Phoenix’s gritty, R-rated Joker origin movie made its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival this weekend—and people fully loved it, apparently.

The movie is already pulling in early Oscar buzz, with Deadline calling it a “bravura piece of filmmaking that speaks to the world we are actually living in today in ways that few movies do.” Hollywood Reporter praised Phoenix’s acting and claimed that the “must-see factor of Phoenix’s riveting performance alone—it’s both unsettling and weirdly affecting—will be significant.”

Videos by VICE

The reactions from audience members on Twitter were also gushing:

Joaquin Phoenix's performance in #JokerMovie is nothing short of Oscar-worthy. He fully commits to the role mentally and physically. Todd Phillips delivered a game-changing comic book film, and I cannot wait to see it again. #Joker pic.twitter.com/cnrL9bsdR2 — Dorian Parks @ SDCC (@DorianParksnRec) August 31, 2019

#Venezia76 The #Joker we fucking deserve. Rings of comedy, rings of fire. It's a circus, it's a carnival, it's a mayhem. Phoenix brings us dancing through this social disease and it's a triumph. #JokerMovie — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) August 31, 2019

Joker isn’t just an awesome comic book movie, it’s an awesome movie, period: https://t.co/9HEP8HcGOU pic.twitter.com/w90Zg2Ssti — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 31, 2019

I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really fucking cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime. #Venezia76 — James Jones (@jamesjonesfilm) August 31, 2019

There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don't know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn't hold back. Wow. I can't believe it exists. But it does. And it's coming. — Alex B. (@firstshowing) August 31, 2019

The Todd Phillips-directed film is set to hit theaters October 4, with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry rounding out the cast alongside Phoenix. Until then, give the trailer a watch above and get excited. This one is going to be good.