The First People to See ‘Joker’ Say It’s Absolutely Incredible

Well, here we go, everybody. Joaquin Phoenix’s gritty, R-rated Joker origin movie made its world premiere at Venice International Film Festival this weekend—and people fully loved it, apparently.
The movie is already pulling in early Oscar buzz, with Deadline calling it a “bravura piece of filmmaking that speaks to the world we are actually living in today in ways that few movies do.” Hollywood Reporter praised Phoenix’s acting and claimed that the “must-see factor of Phoenix’s riveting performance alone—it’s both unsettling and weirdly affecting—will be significant.”
Videos by VICE
The reactions from audience members on Twitter were also gushing:
The Todd Phillips-directed film is set to hit theaters October 4, with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry rounding out the cast alongside Phoenix. Until then, give the trailer a watch above and get excited. This one is going to be good.