The First PS6 Game Footage May Have Just Been Shown Off By Hideo Kojima

During the Beyond the Strand event, Hideo Kojima revealed a preview of his next PlayStation title PHYSINT. However, there is some speculation that we might have just gotten our first look at a PS6 game and the system’s potential graphics.

To celebrate the anniversary of his studio, Hideo Kojima gave players a sneak peek of his upcoming projects, including OD. During the event, attendees were surprised when the Metal Gear Solid creator also showed off the very first footage for his next PlayStation project called PHYSINT. However, some are now speculating that the footage could be one of the first glimpses we have of a PS6 title.

So what was actually shown during the conference? The short presentation was a facial animation test for a character in PHYSINT. The graphics look absolutely incredible, and we are pretty much at a point of games almost reaching realism levels. So you may be asking yourself, why do people think this is PS6 footage? In recent interviews, Hideo Kojima has stated that PHYSINT is at least 5 to 6 years away from being complete.

And with recent PS6 leaks stating the console is aiming for a 2027 launch, that means we won’t see the next Kojima project until 2030 based on his estimates. So yeah, it seems extremely likely that PHYSINT will be a PlayStation 6 game. So of course, that means the first face animation tests for the game have the potential to be what the creator is aiming for on PS6.

All PHYSINT Actors Revealed

It should be pointed out that most games are developed on high-end PCs. But it’s entirely possible that certain studios already have PS6 dev kits. So while we can’t say for sure that the PHYSINT screenshots are based on PS6 specs, it’s still interesting to get an early look at what we can expect from the next generation project.

Besides animation tests, Hideo Kojima also revealed some of the actors who will star in PHYSINT. The three actors so far include Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe. Fans may recognize Hamabe from the Oscar-nominated Godzilla Minus One film which came out in 2023. Charlee Fraser also recently starred in 2024’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. This marks the second time Kojima has worked with someone connected to George Miller.

While not confirmed, there is speculation that the main character of PHYSINT will be played by Robert Pattinson. There is nothing to really back this up, except that Hideo Kojima recently met with the Batman lead. Fans are mostly theorizing this based on the official PHYSINT artwork. The main character on it does look suspiciously like the British actor.