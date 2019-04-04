The First ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Trailer Sounds Absolutely Wild

Ever since the first images from the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie surfaced, fans have been in a frenzy—either because they’re excited about the cast and the potential of a new cinematic universe to be explored, or because they’re horrified by the realistic rendering of Sonic’s furry, muscular little body.

On Thursday, teasers for the film were reportedly shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and it’s apparently left anybody lucky (or unlucky) enough to see it feeling conflicted.

https://twitter.com/Gargamelsh/status/1113872704845647872

Some who were in the room reported feeling taken aback by Sonic’s visual design, others took issue with the dialogue (the clip shown at CinemaCon reportedly includes a breastfeeding joke for some reason), and some folks just thought it really looked like an entertaining movie.

The finer details of the plot haven’t been released, but, true to the games, Sonic is charged with thwarting the evil Doctor Robotnik (also known as Eggman), and saving the world. In the film, Sonic will be assisted by a small-town cop and his wife.

Take a look at the brand new motion poster for Sonic The Hedgehog right here! pic.twitter.com/15n5APqaM0 — IGN (@IGN) December 10, 2018

The cast includes Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, and the live action cast includes James Marsden as the cop, Tika Sumpter as his wife and Jim Carrey as the evil Robotnik. The film is currently slated to hit theaters on November 8 of this year.

It’s unclear when a full trailer will drop, but when it does it’s sure to be as contentious as everything else from Sonic the Hedgehog so far.

