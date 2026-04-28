The Flannel and the Fury: Liz Phair and Sleater-Kinney Team Up for 2026 Co-Headlining Tour

Liz Phair and Sleater-Kinney are teaming up for a co-headlining run that will see the two iconic riot grrl acts make a brief cross-country trek in the name of, as Phair said in a statement, “reckless hope and musical splendor.”

Dubbed The Flannel and the Fury Tour, the 10-date run kicks off in El Cajon, California on September 6. Shows at both Greek Theatres (LA and Berkeley) will follow, plus Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, and others. The last stop is Boston on September 21. View the complete tour routing below.

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Liz Phair & Sleater-kinney’s The Flannel and the Fury Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets will first be available via an artist presale starting Wednesday, April 29 at 10 AM local time. General onsale begins Friday, May 1 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also get Liz Phair and Sleater-Kinney tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

ABout the Flannel and the Fury Tour

Phair: “‘The Flannel and The Fury’ is a nod to 1990s alt-rock culture and the female-fronted bands who staked their claim to center stage in a male-dominated music industry. Sleater-Kinney and I both cut our teeth in the early Riot Girl scene. It’s been a dream of mine ever since to bring our music and our fans together for one night of reckless hope and musical splendor. We’ll see you there!”

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker: “For those of us who listened to Exile in Guyville on repeat in 1993, Liz Phair has always been a leader and a truth-sayer for the female experience. “She’s a legend and a stone cold classic; what a thrill to share the stage with one of our biggest inspirations — we can’t wait to tear it up with her. See you soon!”

Get hyped, y’all.

09/06 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

09/12 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Outdoors

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway