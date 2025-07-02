The Folks Behind ‘Earth Defense Force’ Are Making ‘Full Metal Schoolgirl’. I Wasn’t Sold Until I Heard That Theme Song.

I’ve poured my heart out before about how much I love and care about Earth Defense Force. It’s my guilty pleasure game. One that I’ll defend until my very last breath. But I wasn’t sure how I felt about Full Metal Schoolgirl when I first saw it. Sure, the anime aesthetic is appealing, and the idea of ripping through robots sounds enticing. But where was the pizazz that I was used to seeing when it came to the weird, wacky EDF franchise? Well, as soon as I heard the incredible opening theme, making it feel like more of a Saturday Morning Cartoon than your typical anime game, I was sold. I’m fully invested. I’m ready to rip and tear until I’m done.

Screenshot: D3PUBLISHER

‘Full Metal Schoolgirl’ May Be the First Time I Preferred the Dub Opening Over the Sub Opening

Just do yourself a favor. Click on that little play button below, and grace your ears with one of the most infectious opening themes you’ll ever hear. Once you’ve finished that, listen to the Japanese opening that’s linked below. Both of them are utterly fantastic, but the tempo change of the English opening has me hooked. Playing as one of two fully-mechanized schoolgirls, we’ll be hopping, chopping, and blasting our way through hordes of robots. Wait, why wasn’t I fully on board with this from the start? It sounds amazing.

Videos by VICE

Okay, I take back any doubts I may have had about Full Metal Schoolgirl initially. This has classic D3PUBLISHER vibes written all over it. Tight combat, goofy designs, tons of things on the screen at once. Full Metal Schoolgirl may not have had its grip on me at first, but after sitting down and watching some gameplay, this may need to be a day one for me. Candy-coated violence, all under the guise of “brutal satire of late-stage capitalism powered by bullets, blades, and the support of your livestream audience,” at least according to producer Nobuyuki Okajima. Perfect. Pure cinema. Sign me up for this one right away, and I’ll get to blasting. Best part of it all? It’s coming to consoles. I guess I shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. I should judge it by its incredible theme song, instead.