The Foo Fighters Are Playing a Massive L.A. Benefit Concert on Dave Grohl’s Birthday

In the past few years, we’ve heard about Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spending his birthday doing something to give back to those in need. This year, he’s getting the whole band involved for a massive benefit concert in Los Angeles.

To celebrate Grohl’s 57th birthday on January 14, 2026, the Foo Fighters will play a special show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The event will raise funds for two non-profit organizations: Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission.

“What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause,” Grohl said in a statement, per Lambgoat. “This ain’t just a big ass rock show, it’s a big ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all….TURN UP.” He concluded his statement, “The best gift is TO GIVE. Can’t friggin wait x.”

Know before you purchase:

The Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission pre-sale event and donation drive will take place IN-PERSON-ONLY and begin on Sunday, December 7 at 12 pm PT at the Kia Forum box office at 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305.

There is a 4-ticket limit per person. This event is for all ages. Tickets are available while supplies last.

Acceptable payment includes Physical Credit Cards and Debit Cards Only. No Cash. No Digital Wallets.

In support, please bring a donation item or items from the following list for Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission, who will be on site to collect them: Socks and underwear (male, female, adults, children, all sizes – new/packaged only) Dried pinto beans (bagged) Pasta – spaghetti, macaroni (bagged or boxed) Dried rice (bagged) Please no canned goods or perishable items.

No line-ups permitted before 8 am PT on Sunday, December 7.

Tickets are non-transferable. Ticketmaster’s face-value-only resale will be available.

Please notify venue staff at the time of purchase if you require accessible accommodations.

“Donations & proceeds will support Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission in their efforts to provide food, clothing, and direct services to unhoused and food-insecure Angelenos,” reads a press release. “Monetary donations will support both organizations in their efforts to provide shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.”

Additionally, Grohl and the band ask “that fans give whatever they can to support Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission — including donations, volunteering, raising awareness, and more.”