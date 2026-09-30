The Foo Fighters Promised They’d Do This ‘One Night Only,’ but They’re Doing It Again

Just a few weeks after the Foo Fighters played a special “one night only” show, they’re doing it again. So, two nights only. The band has announced a special gig opening for AC/DC in New Jersey, after previously playing the rock legends in St. Louis.

The Australian hard rock gods were initially set to play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sept. 25, 2026. However, the show was postponed due to severe weather that greatly impacted the Eastern coast of the United States. The concert has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, and now the Foos will be in tow, amping up the crowd before AC/DC plays.

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Notably, AC/DC’s Sept. show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was supposed to be their U.S. tour finale. Now, it will be the rescheduled New Jersey show.

The Foo Fighters also opened for AC/DC in St. Louis

On Sept. 8, the Foo Fighters played a big opening set for AC/DC at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Pretty Reckless had been touring with rock icons but couldn’t play that stop. This led to the Foos stepping in.

In a post on the Foo Fighters’ Instagram page, frontman Dave Grohl said the experience was a “dream come true.” The former Nirvana drummer also confessed that AC/DC’s 1980 concert film, Let There Be Rock, had a big influence on him as a young musician.

“It was like nothing I had ever experienced before,” Grohl admitted. “How could five human beings conjure and possess such intensity on stage with just their instruments, and do so with such swagger, such groove… and such danger? My mind was blown. Melted. Changed forever. And my heart felt like it might explode with passion and inspiration.”

“From that night on, the bar was set exceptionally high,” he continued. “If you were a drummer and you didn’t have to change your snare drum between songs from pummeling it to splinters, you weren’t hitting it hard enough.”

Grohl later added, “If you were a frontman in a band and you weren’t drenched in sweat by the end of the show, you weren’t giving the audience what they deserve.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella