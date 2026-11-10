The Forgotten British Alternative Rock Band That Helped Pave the Way for Shoegaze

Kitchens of Distinction was a crucial band for a decade as the shoegaze genre emerged and established itself in the late-80s and 90s. The English trio consisted of Patrick Fitzgerald on vocals and bass, Julian Swales on guitar, and Daniel Goodwin on drums. But they didn’t earn the recognition of their contemporaries in the genre, even though they worked to pioneer the sound.

They released four albums before disbanding in 1996, and during that time the press labeled them a “gay band”. Fitzgerald was openly gay in 1980s England, and his lyrics often explored that aspect of his life. But critics forced them into a category that mainstream listeners at the time would avoid. Instead of being recognized as one of the major influences on a fledgling genre, Kitchens of Distinction remained fairly underground.

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Still, they had a dedicated following during their time. Their first single, “The Last Gasp Death Shuffle”, was released in 1987, ending up as NME‘s Single of the Week. The band signed a record deal, released two more singles, and put out their debut album, Love Is Hell, in 1989.

Kitchens of Distinction had a unique way of making themselves sound bigger than they were. Fitzgerald’s vocals were passionate, his lyrics verbose, and he soared over Swales’ accompanying wall of guitar. Swales was the only guitarist, but his technical skill with the instrument made it sound like they had three or four.

Shoegaze Pioneers Kitchens of Distinction Challenged the Comfortable Mainstream, Which Cost Them a Wider Audience

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Kitchens of Distinction had a style that effectively helped put shoegaze on the map. The trio were often compared to Cocteau Twins, especially the effects-heavy guitar sound. They may not have known they were laying the groundwork for shoegaze in the coming years, but their distinct style became a precursor to the genre.

The band was often highlighted in NME in the beginning. Their singles and first album performed well, but a mainstream audience just didn’t embrace them. Much of that was the “gay band” label, perpetuated by some of Patrick Fitzgerald’s more inflammatory, politically charged lyrics.

One song in particular was deemed much too strong by mainstream listeners. “Margaret’s Injection” was included on the Elephantine EP from 1989, and depicted a violently fatal fantasy about then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. However, those who objected to the song probably wouldn’t be welcomed in a Kitchens of Distinction fan club anyway.

In any case, for a band that did so much to influence emerging shoegaze bands, they never got the attention they deserved. Kitchens of Distinction disbanded in 1996, after being dropped by their U.K. and U.S. labels.

Ultimately, they were wildly misunderstood as artists. They created music that challenged the status quo and brought difficult, personal subjects to light. Fitzgerald often wrote what he knew, which included the hostility and tragedy that gay people experienced in the 80s. To reduce Kitchens of Distinction to just a “gay band” or just “shoegaze” does them a disservice.

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