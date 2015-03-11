The Fortress of the Knights Templar: Mexico’s Hot Land (Dispatch 2)

While he was the leader of Mexico’s Knights Templar cartel, the late Nazario Moreno González lived in his heavily-guarded ranch, “Fortress Anunnaki.” It was from here that he operated the cartel, as well as a casino and massive rodeo.

VICE News traveled to “Fortress Anunnaki” in Tepalcatepec to find out what has become of the Knights Templar stronghold a year after the death of its leader.

