The Full-Page Anti-Trans Advert in the Metro Shows Why We Must Speak Up for Trans Rights

Apparently oblivious to the fact that traveling public might not want to have their intelligence insulted or their gender denied on their morning commute, yesterday the Metro newspaper ran a full page advert from campaign group “Fair Play for Women”, which has been blasted by critics as “anti-trans propaganda”.

This comes just over a week before the end of the government’s consultation asking whether it should make it easier for trans people to have their gender legally recognised through the Gender Recognition Act.

After repeating a lot of anti-trans myths, the advert encourages people to “Say NO to Self ID, Say YES to common sense”. For “common sense” here read “biologically essentialist scaremongering and anti-trans bigotry”. The Advertising Standards Authority is going to look into whether the ad broke advertising standards.

All of which seems pretty dire, but it shows why it’s important to speak up for trans rights.

Hence, VICE and Stonewall are calling on the government to update the Gender Recognition Act, with our campaign, “Recognise Me”.

We’ve been running stories highlighting the importance of reforming the Act all week, as well as hosting some consultation-signing events and enjoying some delicious beer.



Recognise Me guest editor Shon Faye explained the importance of the campaign here, and you can check out some of our coverage here.

The consultation ends on the 19th of October, so why not make sure the tens of thousands of pounds that was presumably spent on the transphobic advert goes to waste:

Join VICE and Stonewall in calling on the government to make vital changes to the GRA and submit your response to the consultation.