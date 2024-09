It’s hard to think of anyone who’s had a better 2016 than LA musician Anderson .Paak. With the release of his electric album Malibu back in January—and then following that up by signing with a man named Dr. Dre on Aftermath Records—he’s positioned himself as one of the most impressive young artists to emerge in recent history. We recently met up with .Paak to see if he thinks he’s as much of the future as we do.

