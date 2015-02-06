The Future of Charlie Hebdo (Extra Scene from ‘The Cartoonist’)

In this web exclusive, Luz shows us original drawings by his killed fellow cartoonists and talks about the future of Charlie Hebdo.

In an exclusive interview, VICE News meets Luz, the surviving Charlie Hebdo cartoonist behind the magazine’s controversial Prophet Muhammad covers.

Speaking with us in his sniper-proof Paris apartment, Luz describes the scene he witnessed after gunmen attacked the magazine’s offices, explains the ideas behind the magazine’s latest cover, and addresses the mixed reactions it has sparked. He also discusses how things can quickly spiral out of control when breaking taboos in the internet age, and offers his surreal sense of becoming an unwitting icon of free expression.

