The Future of New Zealand Hip-Hop Is Here

For a country so tied to a contentious past, finding some sort of momentum in New Zealand can be hard. We spend so much time looking back, that we often forget to look forward. By contrast, local hip-hop is here and now; it’s just that too often we prefer not to acknowledge it.

But already this year we’ve had Moana Maniapoto’s call for a Māori music quota on TV and radio and just last week we were witness to Aaradhna’s epic takedown of the New Zealand Music Awards’ “urban” category. Moments like these represent a push for the future as much as they do a critique of the past.

Videos by VICE

With that in mind, here’s four of the finest New Zealand rap acts who are pushing things forward in their own way. From SWIDT putting Onehunga on the map, to MEER shining a light on injustice in the Arab community, these are the stars of local hip-hop, both present and future.

Get excited, because it’s only the beginning.

SWIDT

Noisey: What is it about rap that you think resonates so much here in New Zealand?

SPYCC & INF: On a surface level it comes down to the fact that hip-hop artists are the modern day rockstars. People are attracted to the lifestyle and find the culture interesting. From the perspective of being a fan of the music, I think it’s the honesty and the freedom of self expression that you can find in hip-hop. –

Where do you think you fit in the local hip hop scene? Or do you feel like your success so far comes down to standing out rather than fitting in?

I think we’ve carved our own distinct lane in New Zealand. People know that Stoneyhunga SWIDT sound and style. Our music is accepted in both the underground and mainstream world so I think our lane is sittin’ right in between both of them. For the most part, we just make shit that we like.

MEER

Noisey: Where do you feel like you belong in the New Zealand rap scene?

MEER: Probably in a dodgy corner trying to light my bloody cigarette.

You describe your new project as about Arab women, Arab LGBTQI and mental health. What can you tell us about the music you’re making right now?

In regards to the new music I’m making, I can only speak or rap for myself and my experiences, and I get really raw and personal. In saying that, there’s a bigger issue that is taking place. Growing up in a really religious household that denies you any sort of freedom of any kind—and is really silencing, especially when it comes to sexuality, abuse and rape—is something most Arabs experience. I have come across so many that are too afraid to be what they want because their family won’t accept it, amongst other reasons, which leads to mental health issues.

That shit is sad, man. There is no support from the outside world and I refuse to follow the norm. So I guess by me making this, it could be some sort of platform, or maybe others could feel like they can relate. I guess i just want to show that yes you can do whatever the fuck you want. I’m doing it, my parents hate it, but I’m still going to do it.

MEER is recording at the moment but in the meantime check out her other project Heavy.



RAIZA BIZA

Noisey: Where do you see yourself in the local hip-hop scene?

Raiza Biza: I’m not sure where I fit into the local scene. My family and I moved around a lot as I was growing up, so I’ve never really known how I fit into any scene in particular. A lot of my music is observational, so I feel like I’m more so on the fringe; slightly on the outside looking in. So in a way, I don’t feel the pressure to make my music sound a particular way, and I think that’s part of the reason people resonate with it.



How do you feel about where hip-hop music is at right now in New Zealand?

I think New Zealand hip-hop is in a great place. It’s evolving organically, and today the more successful local artists are getting to that place without big radio play and TV coverage. It’s at a point where many artists can pack a show out with only the internet behind them. And the average music fan in New Zealand is very aware about what is going on in the scene at a local level, so I feel it’s in a great place at the moment.

REI

Noisey: Why do you think hip-hop resonates so much in New Zealand?

Rei: Hip-hop to me has always been about giving a voice to people that don’t have a voice. That comes from hip-hop’s origins in disenfranchised Latino and Afro-American communities in the Bronx. That’s why Island and Māori rangatahi (young people) were drawn to it so much in the beginning, I think. It was easy to see the connections between these different communities, all struggling to be heard in a Pākeha dominated urban world. This idea of giving a voice to the voiceless is still relevant as in New Zealand hip-hop today. As a small island nation in the middle of the Pacific, we crave international recognition and representation. So when we see artists like David Dallas or Young Tapz doing exciting things overseas, they become our voice and we get behind them.

Where do you think local rap is heading?

New Zealand hip-hop is more diverse now than ever before. There’s so many genres and communities within New Zealand hip-hop, which makes for a healthy as scene. From the Afro-Kiwis like Raiza Biza and Mzwetwo, to the radio-friendly Kings, to the Hawaiian-shirt-wearing, Onehunga-repping SWIDT, I think we’re going pretty strong. On the other hand you’ve got your battle MC’s, DJs, producers, dancers, graffiti artists, video directors, promoters, and hip-hop heads; all crucial parts to the culture here.

I think it’s becoming more and more crucial to have a kaupapa: a message behind your music in order to stand out here. You can’t get by on just solid bars anymore. Whether it’s the spiritual teachings of Third3ye, or Diaz Grimm’s philosophic raps, New Zealand hip-hop artists have to have something to say, something that’s true to them. Because if you aren’t true to yourself, then you’re just fake. And a fake hip-hop culture is a dead one.

Illustration: Amy McPherson



Nov 21 – 27 is NOISEY New Zealand Hip-Hop Week. Head here for more NZ hip-hop content.

