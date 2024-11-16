The Game Awards Is Accepting DLC, Remasters, and Remakes, and I’m Upset

2024’s Game Awards has added an interesting wrinkle to its yet-to-be-revealed eligible nominees. This year, it’s been decided that DLC expansions, remakes, and remasters can potentially win throughout multiple categories. Look, I understand that the Game Awards are all for show. But, when we’re talking about games that could use the exposure from a nomination, it’s frustrating!

“The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release. Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination. Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration,” the FAQ page for the Game Awards confirms.

Videos by VICE

Every year, I promise myself I won’t let a silly awards show rile me up. And every year, I wind up getting mad about something. Like the year Psychonauts 2 was robbed its rightful Game of the Year nod! (I really like It Takes Two, though.) Seriously, I don’t think it’s fair to newer titles for them to be usurped by additional content to an older game.

Screenshot: The Game Awards

get ready for the great 2024 game awards screwjob

Astro Bot is about to get conveniently ignored, mark my words. Despite the unprecedented adoration, it’s going to get shelved for Shadow of the Erdtree. So, the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster can potentially win Game of the Year? It doesn’t make sense. As someone who at least admires the effort to platform newer titles as nominees, I can’t help but feel like this will just further push indies to the background.

If they really want me to explode, they’ll just nominate nothing but DLC expansions, remakes, and remasters throughout every category. If we’re going to embrace insanity, why not go all the way with it? Next year, maybe they’ll introduce a “Runback Clause” where the previous year’s GotY nominees can jump in and steal a spot for themselves. Why not? Just lean all the way into the reality show aspects of the event!