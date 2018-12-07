The Game Awards Were Much More Entertaining Than Expected

On Monday we made our predictions: At this year’s Game Awards, we’d finally see the new Avengers game, we’d get a 15-30 second trailer for a new Dragon Age game with Solas voice over, and we’d probably be more bored than entertained by the proceedings. Were we right? Well… Not exactly, yup, and, shockingly, not at all, in that order.

Austin, Natalie, Rob, and Patrick talk through the highlights of the show (the Sonicfox, Dead Cells, and Celeste wins; a new Obsidian RPG; Persona 5‘s Joker joining Smash Ultimate) and the occasional missteps (skipping through some key awards, the failure of the “big 3” to announce anything collaborative despite being on stage together). Plus, Austin offers up some early Ashen impressions, the crew debates the likely outcome of 2Milly’s lawsuit against Epic Games, and, uh, Natalie has some thoughts about the Dread Wolf.

Discussed: Fortnite, Epic Games Store, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Far Cry New Dawn, Hades, The Outer Worlds, Ashen, Dragon Age, That Egg Fuck Solas, The Pathless, Psychonauts 2, Smash Bros. Ultimate, SonicFox, Celeste

