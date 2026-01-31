The Game Challenges Kendrick Lamar to See Who Is The Best Rapper in Compton on New Mixtape

When people think of the best rapper in the world right now, many people think of Kendrick Lamar. It’s only natural after the last couple of years he had. Vanquishing one of the most popular artists in the world with Drake plus a strong album to match will typically do the trick. West Coast rappers are inclined to stand behind Kendrick too, all in the name of regional supremacy. However, for The Game, as much as he might laud K.Dot, he feels like he has to go through him first to become the king of Compton.

On the intro track to his new mixtape, Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T – The Credits, Game rapped that if he isn’t at the top of the mountain, it has to be Kendrick. “If I ain’t the best rapper from Compton it gotta be Kendrick. And if Kendrick the best rapper tell him step up and end it,” The Game boasted. “I’m in the stairs clapping hands for the man I’ve offended. Can’t go to war against someone that I gave my appendix.”

The Game Wants To See Who Is the Best Rapper From Compton Between Him and Kendrick Lamar

If nothing else, the “Hate It or Love It” rapper has been consistent with his stance. During a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, he declared himself the best from Compton. Artists like Kendrick and Ice Cube would just have to accept runner-up.

“I’m definitely the best rapper from Compton,” The Game told Sharpe. “Can’t nobody out-rap me, man. Anyone who knows will know. No one can do what I can do. No one has my skill set. Not only do I have the ability to rap circles around people, I’m also with all the bullshit too if it came to that.”

This all reflected his take on modern hip-hop as well. When he spoke on Big Boy’s Neighborhood back in December 2025, he shrugged that rap was “trash.” Moreover, he doubled down that he’s “one of the best rappers on Earth.”

“Everyone knows this. And anyone that disagrees with that is, you know, they lying to themselves,” The Game emphasized. “Then bring up my discography and everything that I’ve done for hip-hop, L.A., the West Coast. Like, I carried a lot and I asked for nothing.”

When it came to creating a West Coast Mount Rushmore of rappers, he didn’t hesitate to put himself on there. Alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Ice Cube, The Game said his face would be up there.