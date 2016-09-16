The Game Has a Meek Mill Diss, in Case Anyone Cares

Last night in Miami—I want to start fewer sentences with those words from now on—The Game, a rapper who knows other rappers, said some mean words about Meek Mill. Those things included, but were not limited to: “When you see me nigga, square up. It ain’t gotta be about no guns. Fuck Meek Mill.”

Well, there’s bad news and good news.

First, the bad news: things now appear to have escalated. This morning a car supposedly belonging to the Game was shot up (nobody was in it). And now the Compton rapper has dropped new track, “92 Bars,” on Power 105. It’s… a diss track? To… Meek Mill? Seems like it should be. I mean, The Game sounds real mad. First, to confuse everyone, he pulls his classic trick of referencing just about every rapper alive—Jay Z, YG, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, etc. He throws out what might be a shot at Fetty Wap: “Give me Left Eye back / take Fetty Wap and the Raiders.” Then he takes jabs at Nicki Minaj and lists a lot of violent things that he hopes happen to Meek. An example: “Ever since that nigga snitched on me we just don’t speak / see that shit you got with Drake is like a slow leak / blood’ll be dripping like Niagara if I poke Meek”; “You better have Ross call me or you gonna be eye level with the roach feet.” Mean.

The good news? Meek Mill can work his way back into the conversation here. He can record a diss track of his own, maybe one that doesn’t last six God-forsaken minutes and doesn’t call out everyone who’s ever held a microphone in their palm. The ball’s in your court, Meek, and it’s a hell of a lot less crowded over your side.

Mostly, this is a bad song that goes on for too long. But it sure as shit isn’t mediocre. It’s not so much a car wreck that you can’t turn away from as it is a tricycle collision in a park. Listen to it below! Why not?

