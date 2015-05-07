The ‘Game of Thrones’ Google Map Makes Navigating Westeros a Breeze

Wandering the desert, looking for a place to park your massive Unsullied army? Fret not, for Redditor selvag has designed a Google Maps-style guide to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, from Castle Black to the Summer Sea of Dorne. Using powerful combination of Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and a fierce dedication to George R.R. Martin’s brutal universe, the designer nails the familiar feel of Google Maps. Now, he just needs to interface with Google Maps software, like Pac-Man did back in April, to make your next journey to King’s Landing a hell of a lot quicker.

Image via Reddit

If you don’t want to wait for a collaboration with Google to miraculously happen, get a physical copy of the map on Etsy.



Videos by VICE

Via Hollywood Reporter

Related:

Here’s How Game of Thrones Shoots Flamethrowers in Actual Castles

Playing Pac-Man in Google Maps is the Ultimate Time-Suck

Explore A Van Gogh-Styled Global Map Remix

‘Game of Thrones’ Supercut Tells Tyrion’s Whole Story Thus Far