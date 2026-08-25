The Game Says He Dropped Drake From This Song Over Worry It Would Start More ‘Beefs’

The last thing Drake needs is any more help starting beef with people. The Toronto MC is still waging war against Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, and the entire music industry at large. He also seemingly never takes a break, allowing fans to dig into the many subliminal disses scattered throughout his songs and features. Naturally, when he featured on The Game’s The Documentary III, there was ample opportunity to throw shots.

However, on the song “No Brakes”, all things registered pretty calm and straightforward. Was there a version of the song where Drake took the gloves off? In an interview with Real 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show, the Compton rapper teased that other versions of the song exist.

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However, he settled on the version we hear on the album for a couple of different reasons. For starters, he didn’t want to start any more conflicts, especially on the West Coast. Moreover, Game wanted the focus to be on the album as a whole and not just one moment.

The Game Teases a Much Meaner Version of His Collab With Drake ‘No Brakes’

“That is not the first version of that song,” he revealed. “There’s about three versions, and some other versions; they weren’t really too kind. I pulled certain things off the album. I altered the album a lot to make sure the focus would be more on music and less on B.S. Maybe it was just to protect the [west] coast as a whole. I think it was better to deliver an album full of music, with no beefs. I don’t think I’m dissing anyone on the album.”

Still, some fans argued that The Game certainly dissed Kendrick Lamar on The Documentary III. He coyly rapped on “LA Monster”, “The GNX scare the hoes away.” However, he still swears that there’s no beef involved.

“You can take [the lyrics] and make it what you want,” The Game said. “I’ve seen people create their own narratives. I’m not where they are. We gotta get out of this realm of taking everything personal. [But] I can’t blame anyone for having a separate opinion opposite of mine.”

It wouldn’t be too surprising, considering The Game spent his last Gangsta Grillz mixtape goading Kendrick Lamar to battle him. “If I ain’t the best rapper from Compton it gotta be Kendrick. And if Kendrick the best rapper tell him step up and end it,” The Game rapped on the record. “I’m in the stairs clapping hands for the man I’ve offended. Can’t go to war against someone that I gave my appendix.”

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