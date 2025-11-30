The Game Trashes Modern Hip-Hop, Claims He Tried to Sign Kendrick Lamar Before TDE

Hip-hop is in a good space right now. Despite the recent existential crisis over mainstream viability, the sheer volume of strong, creative rappers is immense. Different cities and regions are rich with a variety of styles from rappers distinct to them. Claiming hip-hop is wack right now might be a bit ignorant. However, The Game begs to differ. In fact, he’s lamenting the state of hip-hop while propping himself up accordingly.

Recently, the Compton rapper appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood to promote his upcoming album The Documentary 3. There, he calls modern hip-hop “trash” and didn’t take long to declare himself “one of the best rappers on Earth.” “Everyone knows this. And anyone that disagrees with that is, you know, they lying to themselves,” The Game tells Big Boy and company. “Then bring up my discography and everything that I’ve done for hip-hop, L.A., the West Coast. Like, I carried a lot and I asked for nothing.”

Shortly afterwards, he marks himself on the Mount Rushmore of West Coast rappers, too. He put himself in the ranks of California elites with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre.

The Game Alleges That He Tried to Sign Kendrick Lamar But Was Denied

Elsewhere in the interview, Game muses on another all-time West Coast great, Kendrick Lamar. He reflects on seeing Kendrick early on in his career, seeing the potential before a lot of others. Consequently, The Game claims that he tried to sign him when he had the chance.

“I was always asking [TDE founder] Top, ‘Yo, let me get Dot. ‘He was like, ‘No.’ He knew what he was, I knew what he was,” The Game says. “Let me get him as an artist because I already knew. I knew what he was gonna be and nobody didn’t understand it yet except everybody that was around Top and TDE, they knew. And I knew.”

TDE’s head of security, 2Teez, isn’t buying this tale. In an Instagram post from DJ Akademiks covering the story, he comments that The Game is blatantly lying to try and get credit. “Blood faking he never wanted to sign Kendrick!!!!!” he writes.

On the matter of The Game being “one of the best rappers on Earth,” he offered discounted verses earlier this month, 50% off of his usual rate. “I don’t care where you from, DM the GOAT, get you a muthaf***in’ murdered-out verse… I’m not playing,” he says on Instagram. “F**k what all them muthaf***in’ weird-ass blogs saying, all these hating n***as with my name in they mouth saying every day. If you pay for a verse, that b***h getting murdered. You gonna get it back ASAP.”