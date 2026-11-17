The hip-hop Grammy nominations in 2026 weren’t too surprising for anyone keeping up with mainstream hip-hop. Acts like Cardi B and Don Toliver came as expected, while rappers like Wale, Busta Rhymes, and Rapsody have earned their respect with years of strong rapping and good albums to match in the last year. It was a good mix of older and younger stars that align with what the Grammys might favor. Perhaps most surprising was the reintroduction of Kanye West into the fold, given his past controversies.

However, there was one person who felt particularly snubbed in their quest for a Grammy nomination: The Game. Frankly, he found the snub to be indicative of a larger conspiracy.

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In a rant posted on Instagram, the Compton MC reacted to the latest nominees the Recording Academy selected for Best Rap Album. He laughed off the idea that his last album The Documentary III wasn’t even in the discussion. Moreover, The Game suggested that it lends to his general outlook on the music industry since he started rapping. “I been knew this s**t was weird since I entered the industry in 2005…. But this is completely hilarious,” he wrote.

Game congratulated some of the artists in the field before shrugging that his album was too good for it to be ignored completely. But then, he drifted off into the kind of conspiracy you’d hear on a deranged Illuminati video in the 2010s.

The Game Tells New Artists to Never Sell Their Soul and Avoid ‘Baby Blood Drinking’ Parties

“To all new artists: this s**t goes one of three ways,” he continued. “Completely sell your soul for the accolades… conform to industry standards & kiss a** and attend every single baby blood drinking gala they invite you to…. Or play nice, keep quiet, drink beet juice & walk around bare foot staring at the sky all day. (Iykyk).”

The Game went on to make a few exceptions such as Killer Mike as artists who don’t reflect a “garbage” industry. Then, he shrugged that these were the consequences he faced for not wanting to climb the ladder.

“The day I chose to go against the grain in 2006 is the day I was made to be the black sheep in this industry. I challenged the machine. I said f**k the entire Interscope… staff, record label & the top floor n chose this path for myself,” The Game said.

Eventually, he went on to recall how past legends died and claimed it was a larger reflection of how artists are treated in the music industry. “The sacrifices aren’t worth it… They’ll kill you like they did Whitney Houston & Prince,” The Game alleged. “Or they’ll try n kill your career behind close doors with email chains & distasteful group chats to manipulate numbers in the algorithm so they stay rich & artists stay poor. Even if they don’t get you now, they’ll take it all back later… somehow, some way. Look how they did MICHAEL in the end.”

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET