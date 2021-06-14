The Gangs That Steal Your Puppies

The pandemic has been good to dog thieves. With the demand for pets surging – as loads of us spent all day, every day at home – prices for dogs soared, and criminals looked to capitalise.
The number of stolen dogs in the UK rose by 19 percent over 2020 compared to the previous year, in the most immediately apparent form of dog-related crime. But illegal importation has also risen considerably, with desirable breeds bred in puppy farms shipped over to the UK to supply everyone desperate for a French bulldog, Pomeranian or Dachshund pup.
In this new VICE documentary, with access to the minds behind the crimes and the people on the frontline trying to prevent them, we meet a gang that grabs dogs from parks and people’s homes, and discover why illegal puppy farms have become one of the fastest growing illicit markets in Europe.