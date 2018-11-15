‘The Gardens Between’ Is a Deeply Chill Puzzler That Won’t Break Your Brain

Over the past week, in-between Sunday football games and my daughter watching cartoons, I’ve picked away at The Gardens Between, a delightful puzzler where time moves forward when you walk forward, and backwards when you—well, you get the idea. It’s a simple concept executed well, with solutions to everything staring you (maddeningly!) right in the face.

The Gardens Between is not The Greatest Puzzle Game I’ve Ever Played, and I don’t have a particularly hot take. It’s charming, engaging, and the right kind of hard. I never felt the desire to look up a solution, but felt rewarded for my time and attention. It’s also, like so many games now, a perfect Switch game. (It’s also on PC, Mac, and PS4.) It’s good, I liked it, and I’m only here to put this game on your radar, as you prepare to sit on the couch after eating too much Thanksgiving leftovers.

Videos by VICE

Follow Patrick on Twitter. If you have a tip or a story idea, drop him an email: patrick.klepek@vice.com.



Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!