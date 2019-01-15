‘The Genie and the Enigma,’ Today’s Comic by Alex Krokus By Alex Krokus January 15, 2019, 3:20pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Alex’s art on his Instagram, Twitter, and website. Tagged:Alex Krokus, Attraction, Comics!, Fitness, génie, Vice comics, wishes Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Raygun screenshot via X. Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut Was Uhhhhhhhhhh 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Real estate agents on TikTok and Instagram. Real Estate Videos Are Out of Control 08.08.24 By Sammi Caramela The Bankrupt Ayahuasca Church Where Negligence Led to Death 08.07.24 By Mattha Busby