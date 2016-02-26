The GOP Presidential Race Is Turning into a Comedy Central Roast

With Super Tuesday fast approaching, all the GOP candidates who aren’t Donald Trump seem to have realized that, holy shit, Trump could actually become president. This has resulted in Marco Rubio, in particular, launching attacks on the real estate tycoon and schoolyard bully that he himself could have conjured up. That was the case in Thursday’s debate, and it was the case again Friday, when Rubio pulled out his phone at a rally in Dallas to have a good chuckle with the crowd over Trump’s flaws.

Rubio called Trump a “con man,” laughed with the crowd over Trump misspelling the words choker and honor (though, confusingly, he accidentally spelled choker correctly while reading the tweet); mocked Trump for being old; and revealed that during a commercial break at the debate, Trump asked for a full-length mirror, “maybe to make sure his pants weren’t wet, I don’t know.” The biggest applause line, though, came when he said, “Just like at Trump Tower, he must have hired foreign workers to do his tweets.”

He went on, according to the Washington Post:

“You ever heard of Trump Vodka? You have, well it isn’t around anymore. Or Trump Mattress? Or Trump Air? Or Trump Ice? Or Trump Water? Those are all businesses that are gone, but they were disasters. Trump Hot Air—yeah.”

Trump responded to this later Friday by referencing the time Rubio drank water during a televised speech:

If this election turns into an actual roast, you have to think that the edge goes to Trump, who has been roasted on Comedy Central before. On the other hand, no politician has yet brought up that time Trump said he could have had sex with Princess Di, so we’ve got that to look forward to.