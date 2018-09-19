The Graffiti Godfathers of Miami

All across Miami, you’ll find countless tags done by MSG—the Miami Style Gods, a graffiti crew that’s been around since the early 90s. And two decades later, they’re still bombing as many walls, highway signs, bridges, billboards, and abandoned buildings as they can find.

VICE met up with members of the crew—who believe their trade is vandalism, not art—to find out why they’re so dedicated to a trade that makes no money and is often dangerous, from altercations with the cops to dangling over busy highways.

