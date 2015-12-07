The Grammy’s Dance & Electronic Nominees Are Surprisingly Hip This Year

People love to criticize the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States, the institution responsible for voting for music’s biggest prize, for being too conservative, out-of-touch with the public, and most damnably, racist. That’s why electronic music fans might be pleasantly surprised by some of the names announced this morning up for Grammys.



This year’s nominees for Best Dance/Electronic Album include Caribou‘s Our Love, The Chemical Brothers‘ Born In The Echoes, Disclosure‘s Caracal, Jamie xx‘s In Colour, and Skrillex and Diplo‘s Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü. The latter’s Justin Bieber-assisted summer anthem “Where Are Ü Now” also picked up a nomination in the Best Dance Recording category (while Diplo received his second nomination for Producer of the Year), up against Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamar’s “Never Catch Me” and The Chemical Brothers’ “Go.”

Videos by VICE

Björk‘s Vulnicura earned the Icelandic artist a Best Alternative Music Album, and the somewhat confusingly-titled Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category, included THUMP favourites CFCF and RAC.

Read the full list of nominees here and check out some of the Twitter reactions below.



Dope to be nominated for a Grammy this time around but — FLYLO (@flyinglotus)December 7, 2015

Hi as usual I slept late this morning but apparently I am nominated for a Grammy for my remix of — CFCF (@CFCFmusic)December 7, 2015