The Great American Train Wreck Isn’t Going Away

On February 3, a train crashed in East Palestine, Ohio releasing toxic chemicals into the air. Almost a month later, another train owned by the same company also derailed in Ohio. That’s not all. Trains in Charlotte are running slower than they should. NYC can’t fit trains into its new station. The list goes on and on.

What the hell is going on with mass transit in America?

If you’re a long time Cyber listener, you might already know some of the answers to this question. That’s thanks to returning champion, Motherboard senior writer Aaron Gordon.

‘It’s Going to End Up Like Boeing’: How Freight Rail Is Courting Catastrophe

East Palestine Derailment ‘Foreseeable and Preventable,’ Ohio Attorney General Lawsuit Alleges

24 Hours of News Shows America’s Transportation Hellscape

The Worst Transit Project in the U.S. Is Officially Dead

Boston’s Subway Was Running at Half Speed Because It Lost Paperwork

‘We Had All the Issues That Town Has:’ East Palestine Is Not the First or Last Derailment Disaster

Cyber Live is coming to YouTube. Subscribe here to be notified.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.