The Great Escape Competition Terms and Conditions

PROMOTERS TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Competition details found at http://noisey.vice.com/en_uk/blog/win-free-tickets-to-the-great-escape-festival-2016 form part of these terms and conditions.

Entrants to the Competition and the winners of the prize are subject to these terms and conditions.

By submitting your entry, you agree to comply with these terms and conditions.

Entry is open only to residents of the United Kingdom who are aged 18 and over at the date of entry.

Employees of the Promoter and their immediate families may not enter the Competition; neither may the employees of any third party sponsors, prize providers or their immediate families.

The Competition launches on Friday 29th April 2016 at 12:00 GMT and closes on Friday 13th May 2016 at 12:00 GMT . Any entries received outside of this time period will not be considered.

You will require internet access, a Facebook account and email address to enter the Competition.

To enter, entrants must enter their first name, surname and email address in the widget found in the article and “like” the Noisey Facebook page. Email addresses will be automatically added to the VICE UK Music newsletter.

The Prize is a pair of tickets to The Great Escape Festival on 19-21st May 2016 in Brighton – does not include accommodation or travel. Entrants will be collated and the winner be randomly chosen. The prize will be awarded by the Promoter in its sole discretion. There are 2 prizes to be won.

In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email account will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an e-mail address is the natural person in whose name the e-mail address has been issued. If a dispute cannot be resolved, the entry will be deemed ineligible. Use of automated devices are not valid for entry.

One winner will be selected in a random drawing on Friday 13th April 2016 from among all eligible entries received. The random drawing will be conducted by a member of the VICE Marketing Department, whose decisions are final on all matters relating to this Competition. The winner will receive an email to confirm that they have won within 24hrs of the random drawing. If the winner cannot be contacted by 10:00 GMT on Monday 16th April 2016, an alternative winner may be chosen.

The Promoter will not be responsible for (and will have no liability in connection with) the following occurrences, to the extent that they occur for reasons beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control:

Any postponement or cancellation of the Competition;

Any change to the prize or the way in which it can be used;

Any problems with the dispatch of the prize (such as the prize failing to reach the intended recipient) or the subsequent enjoyment of the prize;

Any act or default of any third party supplier.

Prize is non-exchangeable, non transferable and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

Prize does not include travel or spending money.

Only one entry per person. If more than one entry is received per person, only the first entry received will be eligible.

Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed. Use of a false name will result in disqualification.

The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries that are lost, delayed, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason.

The Promoter will not accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury (other than our liability for personal injury or death as a result of our negligence) or disappointment of any kind suffered by any entrant in entering the Competition, including as a result of any entrant winning or not winning any prize.

Prizes are subject to availability and are also subject to the prize supplier’s terms and conditions which can be found below.

In the event of a prize being unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal value.

The winner agrees to the use of his/her name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by the Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

The winner agrees to the use of his/her data being shared with the prize supplier for the purposes of administration and fulfilling the Competition.

Unless stated otherwise the winner will be chosen from all correct entries received by the closing date stated within the promotional material. There will be 1 winner in total.

Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted, fails to respond or provide an address or is unable to comply with these terms and conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant.

If for any reason the Competition is not capable of running as planned as a result of any (including but not limited to) technical failures, computer virus, mobile network failure, tampering, fraud or any other causes beyond our control which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Competition, we reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition and/or to disqualify any individual who (whether directly or indirectly) causes (or has caused) the problem.

The Promoter shall use and take care of any personal information you supply to it as described in its privacy policy, a copy of which can be seen at http://www.vice.com/en_uk/privacy-policy and in accordance with data protection legislation.

To obtain the name and county of the winner, please send a stamped addressed envelope titled The Great Escape x Noisey Competition to 2-6 New North Place. London EC2A 4JA within three months of the closing date.

The Competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the Competition submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

The Promoter is VICE Limited whose registered office is at 2-6 New North Place, London EC2A 4JA.