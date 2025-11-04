The ‘Great Lock-In’ Is the Newest Wellness Trend. Because Staying Home Is Self-Care Now.

Fall used to be about comfort foods, cider, and tailgate parties. This year, it’s about slowing down and getting serious. The “Great Lock-In” is the latest wellness trend taking over social media, pushing people to pull back, reset, and get their lives in order before winter hits.

It’s the season for small course corrections. According to Fox News Digital, California psychotherapist Laurie Singer says it begins with realistic goals. “The act of achieving a goal, no matter how small, propels us forward,” she said. Her advice is to make a weekly list of five to ten simple actions, like taking a 15-minute walk, eating breakfast, or writing down one positive thing about your day. Those quick wins create the spark to keep going.

Nutritionist Lauren Harris-Pincus told Fox that consistency is more powerful than overhaul. “Since only 10% of Americans eat the recommended amount of fruit and veggies per day, maybe committing to one serving of produce per meal is a simple objective that will bring multiple health benefits,” she said. She also warns against self-blame, reminding people that “life happens” and progress is still progress. Don’t beat yourself up, just start over the next day.

Does the Great Lock-In Actually Work?

Fitness expert Marc Santa Maria, vice president of group fitness at Crunch Fitness, says overexertion is what ruins most new routines. “The ‘all or nothing’ approach often leads to burnout or potential injury,” he said. He recommends starting small with two or three 30-minute workouts per week and building from there. Santa Maria adds that sleep is as important as exercise. “Consistent, sufficient sleep is one of the most powerful ways to support your body and its recovery.”

For mental rest, Singer suggests short “micro-breaks.” Just three to five minutes to breathe, stretch, or reflect. She says the point is to pause long enough to recognize small wins instead of chasing constant improvement.

Experts agree that the “lock-in” shouldn’t end when the new year begins. Singer encourages finding community around your habits, like joining a hiking group or cooking class. “Surrounding ourselves with like-minded individuals provides support and reinforces choices,” she said.

If summer is for doing everything, fall has become the season for slowing down and looking inward. Take care of yourself this fall and see what happens.