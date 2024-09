Carlos Tabares is a legend, even though he never came to the US. Instead, he turned down multimillion dollar offers to stay with his family in Cuba. Now, at 42 years old, he’s still starring for Cuba’s flagship club Industriales. But many fans wonder what might have been if he had made the arduous journey to the States. In the shadow of thawing relations between Cuba and the US, we spent time with Carlos and his club as he reflected on his journey and the decisions he’s made.