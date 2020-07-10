The Grim Ideologies of ‘The Last of Us Part II’

It’s one of the most talked about games of the year, a sort of swan song for the current generation of consoles from one of the most lauded AAA developers. So of course we here at Waypoint Radio spent nearly 6 hours carefully and thoroughly dissecting why, despite almost universal acclaim, we found the game lacking in the way it presents it’s story, the narrative and ideological pitfalls it continually runs afoul of, and some of the real world parallels that didn’t sit right with us. Rob, Patrick, and Cado are joined by special guests Emanuel Maiberg from Motherboard, and Maddy Myers from Polygon, both here to finally get it all out and put this all behind us.

Full Spoilers for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II

Videos by VICE

Articles discussed: ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ Is A Game About Healing, Not Just Violence by Sam Greer, As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last by Jason Schreier, Their World by Yussef Cole, The Evolution of Ellie by Elise Favis, The Cisgender Voyeurism of The Last of Us Part II by Waverly

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here (Part 1, Part 2). Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!