The Guitar Renaissance: How Fender Uses New American Pro Classic to Bridge The Past, Present, & Future

The guitar has come in and out of style dozens of times over the years. As artists have leaned further into their bedrooms in the name of DIY, live instrumentation would usually take a backseat. That’s not to say it’s extinct. Artists like Steve Lacy were among the first to utilize their guitars by plugging them into an iPhone when they couldn’t access a studio. But typically, a Fender might get left at home in years past.

Now, in 2025, listening habits are a bit different. Consequently, the guitar is going through a renaissance of sorts. Indie bands are seemingly appearing out of thin air, and artists like Mk.gee radically alter how we understand how a guitar might sound. Mexican bands have branched out of their regional market and into American sound waves, all through the power of an amazing guitar arrangement. Meanwhile, there are still rock veterans holding traditionalist stylings sacred.

Videos by VICE

So how does a company like Fender weather these storms? When music was reduced to small blips on the radar, TikTok bite-sized songs, where does the guitar fit in? How do they accommodate different playing habits or different uses? How do you hold the rich history of the guitar sacred while leaving room for new, fresh interpretation?

Fender Introduces New Guitar: The American Pro Classic

Insert the American Pro Classic, Fender’s latest extension of their American Professional series. In their latest release, they emphasize ease of use first. As the guitar continues its resurgence, the company wants to make their latest release as easy to use as possible for players.

Play video

Take guitarist Pat McCrory of the breakout Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile. Using the latest from Fender, he wanted something simple to use. That way, it can be flexible to set and style accordingly. “When you’re in a different place constantly, sometimes the most familiar thing is the guitar that you bring every single night,” he says in a press release. “We look for something that sounds the same every time, sounds exactly how you want it, but also has versatility because spaces change. Sometimes you play outside, sometimes it sounds different, sometimes you play inside, or there’s noise lighting. Having some durability but flexibility is very important.”

Fender made a few key upgrades in sculpting something both stylish and practical in making the American Pro Classic. In the sound itself, they provide new coastline pickups, overwound slightly in order to emphasize warmth, clarity, and a stronger punch. Moreover, they tinkered with tuning and general hardware, including updated bridges and tuning machines alike. In the name of ease and practicality, Fender wanted to make playing as comfortable as possible. As a result, they enhanced the neck profile– a comfortable ‘C’ shape with rolled fingerboard edges, adapting for speed and smooth playing.

Fender Shares Their Vision for Latest Guitar Renaissance

How does all of this fit in the new age of guitar music? How does the company work around different musical trends over time, when it leans away from the instrument? Speaking with the Justin Norvell, President of Americas at Fender, he argues that it all hinges on identity. Depending on which of their guitars you have and how you play it will allow the instrument to remain relevant even when it’s not in fashion. There’s no anonymity when playing.

“I think the guitar has quietly defied the future replacing it…. the guitar endures because you sit at the keyboard, you sit at a set of drums. A guitar, you wear, it’s a part of you,” the Fender exec says. “It becomes this extension and your style. There’s a thumbprint aspect to it because if you play a guitar hard, you hit it differently than someone who plays delicately. How you bend notes, there’s 100 tiny inflections that provide personality.”

Additionally, in tapping into the identity behind the guitar, Fender makes it a point to remain curious. Oftentimes, people get incredibly comfortable in what they listen to, with no desire to hear something new and fresh. But whether it’s regional Mexican music or the latest in indie and punk or any rappers and R&B singers tinkering with the guitar, Norvell emphasizes the need not to stay “resting on our genre laurels.” “It’s an insatiable appetite for seeing the ways that the guitar can be reimagined,” he explains.

In releasing the American Pro Classic, Fender feeds into the latest resurgence with the guitar. Keeping it simple, it allows people an entry point to try the instrument for themselves. They can keep it breezy, or they can master it like past greats Prince, Jimi Hendrix, D’Angelo, or Brad Paisley have in the past. Their designs recall the past without engaging in nostalgia baiting. As tech moves forward and more artists make their music from home, the guitar remains a constant, adaptive at every turn. With their latest release, Fender carves out an entry point for new generations of guitarists.