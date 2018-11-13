The guy Trump put in charge of separated kids is reportedly writing a book about how much he hates abortion

Scott Lloyd, the Trump administration official in charge of reuniting separated families, is writing a book about his opposition to abortion, Politico reported Tuesday, according to two two sources familiar with the matter.

Lloyd heads the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which cares for unaccompanied minors and children separated from their families thanks to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. And he’s made no secret of his anti-abortion beliefs: Not only has he spent much of his career advocating against abortion, but Lloyd once sought to personally sign off on every request for an abortion made by an unaccompanied minor under his agency’s care. Lloyd, however, had trouble thinking of any situation where he would approve a request for an abortion.

That policy prompted a flurry of lawsuits and a preliminary injunction against the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the Office of Refugee Resettlement, have gotten involved in Lloyd’s plan to write a book, according to Politico. Traditionally, government employees are not supposed to write books that touch on their duties.

The book Lloyd is writing, one source with knowledge of the book told Politico, focuses on Lloyd’s spiritual “awakening” and his support for anti-abortion policies. Lloyd has previously written online essays arguing that “contraceptives are the cause of abortion” and that “our tax dollars are being used to help trick people into aborting their own children.”

A spokesperson for HHS’ Administration for Children and Families declined to comment on Politico’s report.

In a statement, Mary Alice Carter, executive director of the reproductive health watchdog group Equity Forward, renewed her group’s demand that Lloyd be fired — which they’ve wanted since at least March.

“As one of the greatest humanitarian crises in this country escalated, with children potentially damaged for the rest of their lives, it appears Lloyd decided to use his time putting pen to paper to share his outdated and dangerous views on abortion,” she said. “How is this even possible?”

