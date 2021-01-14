The Guy Who Flew a Confederate Flag in the Capitol Has Predictably Surrendered

The man who brought a Confederate flag into the Capitol during the insurrection last week has, predictably, surrendered.

Kevin Seefried has been identified as the middle-aged, goateed man who was photographed carrying a huge and historically racist Confederate flag as he marched uninvited around the halls of Congress on Jan. 6. He surrendered to authorities in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, along with his son, Hunter Seefried, according to the Department of Justice.

The Seefrieds were arrested after Hunter Seefried allegedly boasted about being part of the riots to a co-worker, according to court documents. The unidentified co-worker then told the FBI about the younger Seefried’s involvement.

The two men confessed their riot attendance to FBI investigators, according to the court documents. Kevin told authorities that he normally flies the Confederate flag in front of his Delaware home.

Both Kevin and Hunter Seefried have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and depredation of government property.

Federal authorities blasted out his photo last week seeking the public’s assistance identifying the man with the Confederate flag.

During the Capitol siege, scholars and news outlets reported that it was the first time the Confederate flag had been inside the Capitol as an act of insurrection.

Seefried’s surrender is the latest in a string of high-profile arrests of accused Capitol rioters.

On Jan. 6, following a rally and speech by President Trump in which he repeated baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, rally-goers marched to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The riot that followed resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

So far, authorities have identified and charged more than 80 people in connection to the siege in D.C.

Earlier this week, a bearded man photographed rioting while wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt was detained in Virginia. He was charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Star Tribune.