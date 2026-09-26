The Harvest Moon Is Here: What It Means for You, According to an Astrologer

Are you ready for the Harvest Moon this weekend? Occurring tonight, Saturday, September 26, at 12:49 p.m. EDT, this autumnal full moon is a great time to ring in the fall season. Just as the trees shed their vibrant leaves during this time, we must be willing to release what no longer serves us—no matter how much we might wish to cling to it.

Here’s what you should know about this powerful full moon and how you can work with its energy,

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What is the Harvest Moon?

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media, “The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls nearest to the Autumnal Equinox.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that the Harvest Moon received its name due to the light it provides farmers as they harvest summer-grown crops. This particular moon rises soon after sunset, offering bright moonlight for hours into the evening.

According to Tate, astrologically speaking, this year’s Harvest Moon will ask us for a bit more patience and trust—much like a farmer awaiting its crops.

“The first fall lunation of this year promises us more questions than answers, with almost everything in our lives feeling very TBD at the moment,” says Tate. “With lots ‘up in the air’ right now, the harvest of 2026 is indeed curious!”

Energy of the 2026 Harvest Moon

The 2026 Harvest Moon brings an uncertain energy, teaching us the importance of connecting with our own intuitions rather than seeking external guidance.

“The moon is full at 4° of Aries, closely conjoined the mystical and confusing transpersonal planet Neptune,” Tate says. “All that we know, at this juncture, is that we definitely don’t know,” says Tate. “Upcoming Mercury and Venus retrogrades in Scorpio advise us to ‘inquire within’ and get intimate with lived experiences of discomfort. We may have to sit in the darkness of unknowing for a while.”

According to Tate, much like the leaves, things are changing—both within ourselves and the collective.

“A trust, confidence, and an audacity underlie the very best impulses of this Full Moon in Aries,” she says. “Engage in radical transparency, authenticity, and honest self-expression for best results.”

How to Work With the Harvest Moon

Many people use full moons as opportunities to release what no longer aligns with them. However, the Harvest Moon is also about celebration, gratitude, and completion, representing the gathering of crops. This is a time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

This year’s Harvest Moon also asks us to dig deeper within ourselves.

“The ruler of this Full Moon is a fallen Mars in Cancer, giving this otherwise average lunation a little bit of dignity by mutual exchange,” says Tate. “The moon rules Mars and Mars rules the moon, and they relate by square. Both of those planets ask a question that demands an answer: What is yours to do? Even if you don’t want to, don’t like it, or it’s inconvenient… what calling must you answer in order to be fully yourself?”

“We must beware of delusion and self-deception on our road to greatness,” she adds. “Other people can only help keep your head on straight if you listen to them. Whether you heed sage advice or not, it might feel too soon or too late for something, with Saturn RX also copresent in Aries, but there is no time like the present—especially in view of what has happened in the past. Trust things are arising right on time. Go with it. Believe you can.”