When people think of Usher, they’ll typically go to his big hits. Any number of songs from Confessions, especially “Burn”, “Yeah!”, and “My Boo” come to mind. Classics like “You Make Me Wanna…”, “U Remind Me”, and “U Don’t Have to Call” are fantastic records. But a lot of his songs after the 2000s can go a little under the radar. At the time, the R&B legend was dipping his toes into more electronic music, collaborating with producers like David Guetta. His R&B records weren’t as big as songs like “Without You” and “OMG” with Will.i.am.

However, occasionally lost in the conversation is “Climax”, the Diplo-produced slow-burner about a relationship that hit its peak. Usher sings these heartbreaking lyrics in this stunning falsetto, as if he’s going to collapse from the stress and pressure of losing someone you love. Tragically, though, he sings about coming to terms that they reached their peak together, even if he thought their love would be eternal.

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The songwriting is so gut-wrenching, you’d think they were personal. In a sense, they were. Diplo told The Guardian back in 2012 that his story was actually the muse behind the concept for “Climax”. He was in a relationship he thought would last a lifetime, and it ended abruptly. Consequently, he wanted to explore the uneasy feelings that come with the aftermath of a breakup.

Diplo Once Revealed The Sad Story Behind Usher’s Tragic Breakup Song ‘Climax’

“I had explained to him about a moment I had with a girl where I felt like I could die with her and be content,” Diplo recalled. “But I didn’t and life moved on, and that point in my life was over. It was a sad feeling but it was beautiful. He was relating with me about the idea and how many times you think things are perfect and feel that way but they can pass.”

Then, Usher took Diplo’s story and proceeded to explore how he related to it. Ultimately, the song was written in an hour. Musically, he explored a middle ground between his EDM background and what he understood about Atlanta.

“With some time in the studio alone I was making a sort of ‘wildfire’ beat out of it. The idea of pushing cut-off on a synth used so much in progressive house music but pulling back. I was making something like a minimal techno record with Atlanta strip clubs in mind,” Diplo added.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look Foundation