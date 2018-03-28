The Hedonistic Promise of EDM Is Alive in These Photos from Miami’s Ultra

A version of this article originally appeared on Noisey Germany.



Not in the mood for camping, drinking beer from a can, and spending three days awake in the wilderness when it’s still freezing outside? We get it. And while we know it’ll get warm again eventually, lounging under a cabana or getting soaked in a water gun fight still feels like a hazy memory from another life. As most of the country longs for sunshine, parts of the world are already dancing in the fresh air—especially in Miami, at the Ultra Music Festival.

First held in 1999, Ultra has grown into the EDM event of the year. Whether for the mainstream EDM bangers, the underground techno, or hip-hop, the festival’s lineup attracts approximately 150,000 ravers to sunny Florida once a year. For the past two years, DJ Mag has deemed it the “Best Festival in the World” and the 2018 roster didn’t disappoint, attracting the likes of Steve Aoki, Azealia Banks, DJ Snake, Marshmello, and even Swedish House Mafia, who made a surprising return after five years of silence. Consider adding it to your bucket list—or at the very least, check out our photos from this year.

Just to remind you of how damn beautiful everything can be in the summertime, photographer Benjamin Diedering went to Ultra to document the coolest ravers of 2018. While he was at it, he also captured some of the festival’s picturesque palm trees, impressive high-rises, and scenes from the most electric EDM party of the year.

Check out his shots below:

