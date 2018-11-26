The ‘He’s Not Your Man’ Meme Drags Iconic Awful Men

Twitter is largely a cesspool, but every once in a while it unites the masses with a glorious meme that speaks to a deeper truth about the human experiences, like a moth and a lamp embodying the purity of true love or Patrick Star revealing the darkness underneath our closest friendships. Over the long weekend, Twitter collectively joined forces by pointing out centuries of famous fictional and historical men’s awful behavior with a meme disguised as dating advice.

The “He’s not your man” meme starts off as if it’s advising women in lopsided relationships that lack commitment. It starts with “Ladies, if he:” followed by a bulleted list of trademark fuccboi behavior like not texting back, being disrespectful, and expecting women to adhere to submissive gender roles. Then it gets weird, transitioning into hyperspecific details about the particularly shittiness of, say, Pharaoh Ramesses II, Count Olaf from A Series of Unfortunate Events, or author James Joyce.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/ragsoflove/status/1065960788073070593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1065960788073070593&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailydot.com%2Funclick%2Fhes-not-your-man-meme%2F

https://twitter.com/chad_mallard/status/1066444822704201729

https://twitter.com/0pxj0/status/1066371475052072960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1066371475052072960&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailydot.com%2Funclick%2Fhes-not-your-man-meme%2F

https://twitter.com/NOTVIKING/status/1066805478972248064

https://twitter.com/indyfromspace/status/1065788016130691072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1065788016130691072&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailydot.com%2Funclick%2Fhes-not-your-man-meme%2F

https://twitter.com/KathTheKatholic/status/1066428103608672259

Ladies, if he:



– doesn’t return your texts

– always criticizes the results of your hard work and withholds praise for your efforts

– gives vague ultimatums and disappears when you most need help

– loves bread



He isn’t your man. He’s baker and tv personality Paul Hollywood — Great Bakes, Hot Takes (@greatbakespod) November 25, 2018

ladies, if he:



– never texts you back

– tells you his name but ignores yours

– is persistent to the point of monomania

– has a rich baritone

– wears a tricorne



he’s not your man. he’s javert — . (@swordsjew) November 25, 2018

Ladies, if he:



-responds late to your texts

-favs you, but never RTs

-has 8 children with another woman

-makes the most accurate planetary observations of his era

-dies of an exploding bladder



He’s not your man. He’s Danish astronomer and nobleman Tycho Brahe. — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) November 24, 2018

https://twitter.com/SpookyViolinist/status/1066362682570432513

Ladies, if he:



• shouts every single word he says

• has a Hitler mustache

• demands pictures of Spider-Man



He’s not your man. He’s infamous newspaper publisher J Jonah Jameson. — david (@_elvishpresley_) November 26, 2018

https://twitter.com/PoshTick/status/1066474507735576577

Ladies, if he:



– never responds to your texts

– always responds to your texts

– has never watched your insta story

– always watches your insta story

– is sealed in a box with a single atom of a radioactive isotope



He's not your man. He’s Schrodinger's cat.



(Credits: @orzelc) pic.twitter.com/az9SqbvJxi — Ethics in Bricks (@EthicsInBricks) November 25, 2018

ladies, if he:



– never lets you see him

– keeps a barrier between you

– offers common sense disguised as sage advice

– always wears a fishing hat

– lives next to tim the tool man taylor



he’s not your man. he’s wilson from home improvement. — anne t donahue (@annetdonahue) November 25, 2018

https://twitter.com/PoshTick/status/1066474507735576577

And while the meme overwhelmingly went after shitty dudes, it can be an equal opportunity burn:

ladies, if he:



-can’t spell

-didn’t go to public school

-has 10 yachts

-makes it difficult to report sexual assault

-quietly dismantles the education system hiding behind a phalanx of more corrupt administration officials



he’s not a man. he’s secretary of education betsy devos — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) November 24, 2018

Naturally, the hip™ brands are trying to get in on the meme by making their products “not your man,” which is a weird flex, but ok.

Ladies, if he:



– never texts back

– doesn’t follow you on social media

– can’t go in the water

– emotionally tortures you

– has a super hard shell



He's not your man. He's a book, and books are better than men, so happy reading. — Random House Group (@randomhouse) November 24, 2018

Ladies, if he:

– can last all day and night

– fits perfectly in your hand

– has an extra-long, flexible tip

– has a smooth stroke

– is your go-to eyeliner in your makeup bag



He’s not your man, he’s our Fenty Beauty Flyliner — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) November 26, 2018

It’s the fate of all memes to descend into ever deeper levels of absurdity, and this one surpassed even the confounding behavior of awful men as people used it on animals, mascots, and inanimate objects.



https://twitter.com/roxiqt/status/1066128565391962112

https://twitter.com/alisonguzzetti/status/1066362763138740227

https://twitter.com/SonOfGodAndMan/status/1066476411987394561

https://twitter.com/rachel/status/1066189521941860353

https://twitter.com/rcsanchez93/status/1066864638279778305

Ladies if he



– doesn’t follow you on social media

– won’t admit when he’s drunk

– makes you feel warm inside

– helps you when you’re sick

– doesn’t mind your slurping

– always down to spoon



He’s not your man. He’s soup. — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) November 25, 2018

Ladies, if he:



– is always late

– never shaves

– eats 10% of his weight a day in plant matter

– leaves you every winter for warmer waters



He’s not your man, he’s a manatee. — Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) November 25, 2018

Ladies, if he:



– only responds after you double text

– doesn't care about your snap streak

– performs C-H insertion

– cyclopropanates olefins

– also reacts to make ylides



He's not your man. He's a carbene. — Chemjobber (@Chemjobber) November 23, 2018

Ladies, if he:



– never responds to your texts

– always responds to your texts

– has never watched your insta story

– always watches your insta story

– is sealed in a box with a single atom of a radioactive isotope



He's not your man. He’s Schrodinger's cat.



(Credits: @orzelc) pic.twitter.com/az9SqbvJxi — Ethics in Bricks (@EthicsInBricks) November 25, 2018

https://twitter.com/Eden_Eats/status/1066380423922470913

The awful behavior of men in popular culture is abundantly clear, and we don’t need a meme to tell us that. But sometimes one does say it perfectly.

Ladies, if he



-ne’er returns texts

-won thy heart with false dice

-hath one foot on sea, one on shore



‘Tis not thy man. ‘Tis all men. — William Shakespeare (@Shakespeare) November 25, 2018

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter and Instagram.