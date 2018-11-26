VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

The ‘He’s Not Your Man’ Meme Drags Iconic Awful Men

By

One example of the "He's not your man" meme.
Share:

Twitter is largely a cesspool, but every once in a while it unites the masses with a glorious meme that speaks to a deeper truth about the human experiences, like a moth and a lamp embodying the purity of true love or Patrick Star revealing the darkness underneath our closest friendships. Over the long weekend, Twitter collectively joined forces by pointing out centuries of famous fictional and historical men’s awful behavior with a meme disguised as dating advice.

The “He’s not your man” meme starts off as if it’s advising women in lopsided relationships that lack commitment. It starts with “Ladies, if he:” followed by a bulleted list of trademark fuccboi behavior like not texting back, being disrespectful, and expecting women to adhere to submissive gender roles. Then it gets weird, transitioning into hyperspecific details about the particularly shittiness of, say, Pharaoh Ramesses II, Count Olaf from A Series of Unfortunate Events, or author James Joyce.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/ragsoflove/status/1065960788073070593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1065960788073070593&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailydot.com%2Funclick%2Fhes-not-your-man-meme%2F
https://twitter.com/chad_mallard/status/1066444822704201729
https://twitter.com/0pxj0/status/1066371475052072960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1066371475052072960&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailydot.com%2Funclick%2Fhes-not-your-man-meme%2F
https://twitter.com/NOTVIKING/status/1066805478972248064
https://twitter.com/indyfromspace/status/1065788016130691072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1065788016130691072&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailydot.com%2Funclick%2Fhes-not-your-man-meme%2F
https://twitter.com/KathTheKatholic/status/1066428103608672259
https://twitter.com/SpookyViolinist/status/1066362682570432513
https://twitter.com/PoshTick/status/1066474507735576577
https://twitter.com/PoshTick/status/1066474507735576577

And while the meme overwhelmingly went after shitty dudes, it can be an equal opportunity burn:

Naturally, the hip™ brands are trying to get in on the meme by making their products “not your man,” which is a weird flex, but ok.

It’s the fate of all memes to descend into ever deeper levels of absurdity, and this one surpassed even the confounding behavior of awful men as people used it on animals, mascots, and inanimate objects.

https://twitter.com/roxiqt/status/1066128565391962112
https://twitter.com/alisonguzzetti/status/1066362763138740227
https://twitter.com/SonOfGodAndMan/status/1066476411987394561
https://twitter.com/rachel/status/1066189521941860353
https://twitter.com/rcsanchez93/status/1066864638279778305
https://twitter.com/Eden_Eats/status/1066380423922470913

The awful behavior of men in popular culture is abundantly clear, and we don’t need a meme to tell us that. But sometimes one does say it perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter and Instagram.

Tagged:
, , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE