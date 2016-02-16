The Hilarious 90s Boiler Room Videos are Back!

Ah, finally, after months of being taken away from our loving arms, we’re reunited with the critically acclaimed YouTube series 90s Boiler Room. The idea was simple, but the best ones are: take a clip from a Boiler Room set and overdub it with a cheesy record from the 90s. It’s as absolutely fucking hilarious as that sounds and boy oh boy are we glad that it is back. The latest victim is Tale of Us. Now, if you know anything about Tale of Us, you can begin to imagine our disbelief when we watched the video below and heard them playing “Bye Bye Bye” by N*Sync. N*Sync! Tale of Us! That is just funny stuff, isn’t it? We can barely type for laughing. Check it out below.

Of course, they weren’t really playing that! In real life they were playing a Carl Craig record. N*Sync is funnier though! More of this Please!

Videos by VICE

Check out more of the videos here.