The Hilarious Reason Adam West Was Kicked Out of an Orgy

Batman star Adam West wasn’t shy when it came to talking about his sex life, exaggerated as it may have been by the media. One story he shared about being escorted out of Aspen, Colorado, over a wild party somehow got twisted into him getting banned from the city for sleeping with too many women. Though it’s been reported that West slept with up to eight women a night, if you read what he actually said, he was talking about a single evening that he spent with eight different women simultaneously. However, the most interesting sex story that’s made the rounds about West over the years is one that doesn’t involve him having sex at all—and if there was any exaggerating going on, it came directly from him.

During a 2014 interview with Blastr (now known as Syfy Wire), West was asked to share his favorite memory of Frank Gorshin, who played the Riddler on the 1960s Batman TV series. West said, “Frank and I were invited to a party one night and we decided to go—a Hollywood party we didn’t know anything about. We were kind of laughing and having a few beers and said, ‘Let’s go over there.’ We walked in…and it was an orgy. So I immediately went into the Batman character, and Frank went into the Riddler character, because we were getting the big giggles. It was so funny to us, what we walked into. And we were kicked out. We were expelled from the orgy.”

West had previously told the story in his 1994 autobiography, Back to the Batcave, and later discussed it on Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast in 2014, but some have questioned its accuracy in recent years. As Snopes pointed out in 2021, Gorshin addressed a couple of West’s stories in a 1997 Q&A with The Asbury Park Press. In response to West writing that the two had “closed a few bars” in their day, Gorshin said, “We’d go out and tip a few, you know (laughs). I don’t remember closing any bars. It was never that serious.”

As for whether or not Gorshin remembered the orgy in question, he gave the paper a simple one-word answer: “No.” While Snopes may be correct in reporting that West’s story can’t be confirmed as a result of Gorshin’s denial, his vague response also isn’t enough to completely discredit West. It’s entirely possible that Gorshin just wasn’t as eager to talk about that sort of thing as West was, especially in public. As it stands, we’ll probably never know exactly what happened that night, but whatever the case may be, good luck getting the image of a giggly Batman and Riddler being ejected from an orgy out of your head any time soon.