The Hilarious Reason Why Police Departments Can’t Wait for ‘GTA 6’ to Come Out Next Week

Hype for the upcoming GTA 6, which comes out next week, seems to be growing by the minute. Excited fans are already taking precautions on social media to avoid spoilers, wondering whether there will be an online multiplayer option, and when players can start preloading. In fact, the anticipation is even spreading beyond gaming circles.

The Greensboro, North Carolina police department took to their X account recently to share how much they were looking forward to GTA 6 coming out. “GTA 6 needs to hurry up and get here so y’all can stay home and let us catch a break,” they joked in the post.

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GTA 6 needs to hurry up and get here so y'all can stay at home and let us catch a break. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) November 6, 2026

The post attracted over 300 comments, including from the GTA Wiki account, which posted a GIF of a police car and wrote, “Just drive faster.” Another user playfully encouraged the department to just be honest if they wanted to play the game, too. Someone else appealed to the studio itself, saying, “Rockstar, the department is counting on you for a quiet day.”

And the Greensboro police department certainly isn’t the only one getting in on the fun. Across the pond in the United Kingdom, the Derbyshire Police Department also joked about the rapidly approaching GTA 6 launch. After pulling someone over for dangerous driving, Derbyshire police acknowledged that thirteen years is a long wait, but nothing excuses speeding.

“Save that stuff for the streets of Vice City,” they added.

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Police Are Begging for ‘GTA 6’ to Come Out Already, and Their Reason Is Hilarious

Along with police departments worldwide anticipating the game, a finance-focused content creator shared how playing it could actually save people money. Mark Tillbury, a self-made millionaire, pointed out in a recent video that players who stay home to play GTA 6 could avoid spending money on going out instead.

Rockstar Games also shared over 30 new screenshots from the game, offering fans a glimpse of the new main characters, Jason and Lucia, along with Vice City itself, the skyline glittering like a jeweled tapestry. The developer posted a link to the screenshot gallery on their X account, with a reminder that fans are so very close to getting this long-awaited game. “See you in Leonida on November 19.”

GTA gamers flooded the post with enthusiastic comments, appreciating how good the game looks. “This is art,” one user said simply. Alongside a screenshot overlooking what appears to be the Vice City skyline, with Jason and Lucia on a hill, someone else enthused, “This shot is stunning.” Another focused on Lucia herself, sharing a couple of screenshots of the character and writing, “Bro LOOK AT HER.”

With just over a week left to go before the November 19 release date, it’s safe to say that excitement for GTA 6 will only grow as the day gets closer.