The Hilarious Way Dave Grohl and Courtney Love Reconnected After “20 Years of Suing Each Other”

Courtney Love and Dave Grohl were forced into one another’s orbits back in the ’90s, when Love began dating Grohl’s Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, and the two eventually grew to have a heated feud, following Cobain’s tragic death.

About 10 years ago, they reconnected, after two decades of distance and “suing each other,” but it’s the thing they bonded over that’s really gonna crack you up.

Back in 2014, Courtney Love was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Sons Of Anarchy, which she’d recently been cast on at the time. During the interview, Love opened up about her 20-year fallout with Grohl, which was patched up during Nirvana’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame the previous year.

“We’re cool, we’re totally tight. We used to really like each other, and then there was 20 years where we sued each other,” she said, then dropping some non-specific but hilarious details: “The other night, we just started talking about this one actress’ boobs — and we just picked up where we left off after 20 years of suing one another. We’re cool, we’re totally tight.”

She later spoke about her and Grohl’s rekindled friendship during an interview with David Letterman, saying, “We’re friends again — we text, and we’re cool,” per Blabbermouth.

Love went on to explain: “I think you just get to an age where, ‘Why are we suing each other? Really?’ It just got stupid. Honestly, me and Dave Grohl, we had some gnarly times over 20 years. And if we can make up, anyone can make up. We’re really cool now.”

Notably, ahead of Love’s confession, Page Six reported that a source spotted her and Grohl hanging out together at a party. “Courtney and Dave were nose-to-nose at the table in the back, laughing, crying, and hugging,” the source said back in 2014. “It’s nice to see those two burying the hatchet for real. Courtney doesn’t really drink, but she and Dave did tequila shots.”

“They were very intense with each other. People were surprised. Michael Stipe looked like he couldn’t believe what he was seeing,” the source added, then revealing something very rock star about the pair. “Courtney and Dave were heard making a 10-grand bet on who could get the most strippers at Scores.”

