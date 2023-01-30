The Hilariously Dark Finale of ‘Plague Tale: Requiem’

Rob’s got contractors coming, and we discuss solutions for his too-much-everything problem. Patrick’s finished A Plague Tale: Requiem, and what starts as a wrap up delves into needing to spoil the ending in every way possible. Then, we have a special interview from Patrick, where he talked to several devs behind the Dead Space remake about their history with horror and what defines “violence” in Dead Space. After the break, we dive into the question bucket to figure out what each person’s magically-enlarged mount would be.

Discussed: Marvel’s Midnight Suns 28:17, A Plague Tale: Requiem 30:48, Spoilers for A Plague Tale: Requiem 33:11, Rainworld 49:43, Interview with Dead Space remake devs 1:06:20, The Question Bucket 1:36:05

