A Complete History of Bubbline’s Relationship Ahead of the New ‘Adventure Time’ Spinoff

Princess Bubblegum and Marceline—known as Bubbline by fans—are finally getting their own spin-off. The beloved couple has had a tumultuous journey in reconciliation and love. HBO Max gave the series a 10-episode straight-to-series order. “Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers,” the log line reads.

When did bubblegum and Marceline meet?

Their relationship begins centuries before the show takes place. As shown in the Distant Lands special, they cross paths at a much younger age, and the chemistry is clear; they travel all throughout Ooo together. As they grow older, they become distant. Bubblegum is focused on building up her kingdom, and Marceline feels neglected as a result, creating a rift. Their issues come to a head when Marceline writes a song about Bubblegum’s “controlling” nature after an argument. After this, they spend centuries estranged.

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Their first on-screen interaction happens in Season 2 of Adventure Time, where Marceline refers to Bubblegum by her real name, Bonnibel. This is a hint to fans that there’s more to these two than meets the eye. In Season 3, we finally learn more about their troubled history and that Bubblegum kept the rock t-shirt that Marcelino gave her. In fact, it’s her most prized possession.

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Bubbline Reconciles

In Season 5’s “Sky Witch,” they finally take steps towards reconciliation. Bubblegum trades the t-shirt for Marceline’s beloved stuffed animal, a trade that the sky witch acknowledges holds a lot of emotional weight. This clearly shows there’s a lot left unsaid between these two.

They reach a turning point in their relationship in Season 7, Episode 2, “Varmints.” Bubblegum melts down over the stress of losing her kingdom, but Marceline is there to comfort her. Bubblegum apologizes for the past.

Something More than friends

In “Stakes,” we learn more about Marceline’s traumatic past, as well as her side of her relationship with Bubblegum. By the end, it’s clear that at this point they’re something more than friends, but it’s debated by fans what that “more” is. Regardless, you can’t deny their electric chemistry. Thereafter, it’s implied that their romance exists in some capacity off-screen.

In the series finale, Marceline fears Bubblegum has been killed. When she finds her safe, she confesses her true feelings and that she doesn’t want to lose her again. They passionately kiss, and in the epilogue, are shown living happily ever after.

Ahead of the spin-off, we’ve already seen a glimpse of their future together. In Adventure Time: Distant Lands, specifically the “Obsidian” episode, we learn how they’ve overcome their traumas (shown via flashbacks) and balanced their butting personalities in order to build a healthy, committed relationship. In Adventure Time: Fiona and the Cake, they appear together across multiple universes, implying they truly are soulmates that will find their way back to each other in every lifetime.