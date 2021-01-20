The ‘Hitman’ Series Lets You Embody Bond and Chaplin at the Same Time

IO Interactive’s Hitman series has players embodying the role of Agent 47, a stoic, deadly assassin that will employ any means necessary to complete his assigned hit. While these games definitely have the potential to lean into the badass silent killer power fantasy, more often than not you can end up in a situation that’s more slapstick than wetwork. This is one of the great strengths of the series, which allows for not only a breadth of mechanical approaches but also a bevy of tonal shifts that has you sniping targets one second to running full tilt in a clown costume the next. We discuss re-visiting the Hitman games ahead of the next iteration, compare different cloud gaming services for when your PC blows up, and talk about everyone’s favorite deck building roguelike, Slay the Spire, on this episode of Waypoint Radio.

Discussed: Rob’s Streaming Adventures 3:12, Hitman 2 40:04, Star Wars: The Old Republic 43:00, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 56:19, Demon’s Souls 1:01:50, Persona 5 Strikers 1:03:00, Slay the Spire 1:13:04

