The Wild Homemade Signs of Bernie Sanders Supporters

In the days leading up to the Iowa Caucuses, Bernie Sanders supporters are going all out to keep the #bern aflame through the winter. The Senator himself is campaigning hard in the midwest, where last night he organized a rally and concert at the University of Iowa, featuring a rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” with help from Vampire Weekend and Cornel West.

Back on the east coast, “Berners” made up for a rally that got cancelled last week due to Winter Storm Jonas with a march that went from Union Square to Zuccotti Park. An estimated 3,500 people attended the event, and, as we’ve come to expect from Sanders fans, they showed support through DIY ingenuity and grassroots mobilization. Whereas the internet is flooded with countless Bernie memes and social media assemblage, the crowd in New York turned the URL love into IRL campaign props, mostly through handmade signs.

Videos by VICE

While many supporters’ signs played off the “Bern” pun, some were far more creative. There were homemade Bernie puppets, signs fastened into hats, and sculpture-esque objects in the Democratic candidate’s likeness. One of the more adventurous signs read, “Fear is the cockblocker of dreams, Bernie 2016,” and pictured a unicorn with a rainbow streak. Another enthusiastic Bernie fan had a sign which simply stated, “I’m On Acid.”



