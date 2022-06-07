The Horrors of Space Capitalism Force Waypoint to Spoil ‘Citizen Sleeper’

This week, Patrick has a Very Dad Deekend, Ren tries out sucking blood in V Rising, and we have an extended discussion around free to play monetization around Diablo Immortal. Then after the break, Patrick, Ren, and Cado go full spoiler mode to talk about Citizen Sleeper, a tabletop RPG-inspired narrative game that got it’s hooks in all of us. The game’s unique depiction of surviving with a disabled body under capitalism, and the ways community can be built in places you might not expect them to flourish, really grabbed us.

Discussed: Patrick’s Dad Weekend 3:43, V Rising 14:14, Diablo Immortal 30:38, Citizen Sleeper Spoilercast 48:48, Outro and Announcements 1:56:56

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!