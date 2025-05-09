The Humble Bundle “Humble Choice” Steam Games for May Are the Perfect Mix of Genres

Humble Bundle’s subscription service, Humble Choice, routinely comes through with a solid selection of eight games. And at $11.99 a month, it’s pretty hard to find a better value coming up on a group of games. Of course, you take the risk of running into a month where you own either all or some of the games, so your mileage may vary there, but it’s still a solid deal. All games are redeemable on Steam, and here are a few of my favorites on the list.

I’ve been saying i would add ‘Star wars: bounty hunter’ to my steam list forever

Play video

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is one of those games that, as a kid, when I heard about it, I knew I had to have it. And then somehow, I just never ended up with it. Now here I am, 35 years old, and still having never played it. A game where I can play as Jango Fett should have shot to the top of younger me’s priority list, and yet, nope. At any rate, there are still no cooler non-Billy Dee characters in the Star Wars world than Boba and Jango Fett. Even though they both went out pretty miserably. We won’t talk about that (Mace Windu was awesome, though).

Videos by VICE

‘The Thaumaturge – Deluxe Edition’

Play video

I feel like Clair Obscur has reignited interest and conversation in RPGs as a whole. Which is a good thing. So, let’s highlight The Thaumaturge, a character-driven RPG that reminds me in some ways of Disco Elysium, and in other ways, like one of the most underrated Keanu Reeves movies, Constantine. This is a game that did not pop up on my radar until I saw this bundle. But you know where it’s going to pop up now? My Steam library, because it’s as good as bought, bubba!

‘Evil West’

Play video

Now, this one, I’ve played. And yeah, it’s worth the $11.99 just to get this. An insanely over-the-top action game, Evil West is everything I love about action in general. Give me the ability to uppercut a monster and then juggle it with bullets all day long, and you’ll see the happiest version of me guaranteed. I’ve often wondered why we don’t get more Wild West-inspired mythology-based games. Especially with this and Weird West being so good. But I’ll take what we have so far.

That’s just a few of the games. There’s also Amnesia: The Bunker, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Ultros, and Corpse Keeper. All in all, a hell of a showing for Steam’s Humble Bundle this month.