These Bacon and Shrimp Egg Rolls Are Dangerously Addictive

When it comes to fried finger food, egg rolls might be our unsung heroes. Whether from your favorite white-tablecloth dim sum spot or the crappiest Chinese delivery joint in your neighborhood, egg rolls have always been there for us, and we love them for that.

But sometimes they don’t get the love they deserve. And as we all know, bacon is love.

Videos by VICE

Chef E-Dubble grew up in South Central LA and got one of his first gigs doing a pop-up at the Comedy Union, where he met future clients like Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, and Rodney Perry. The hottest thing on his menu was these egg rolls, and it’s easy to taste why. Stuffed with cabbage, bacon, shrimp, and spices, they’re smoky, savory, addictive little bites.

Don’t forget a side of “makes everything better” chipotle-garlic-honey dipping sauce. You’ll never take an egg roll for granted again.